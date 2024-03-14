Watch *NSYNC Join Justin Timberlake on Stage for First Performance in Over a Decade

During his concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Justin Timberlake performed with his *NSYNC bandmates for the first time in over a decade.

Per Variety, Timberlake has been hosting several concerts in the lead-up to the release of his new album Everything I Thought It Was, including shows in New York City and Memphis. At the Los Angeles show, which unfolded at The Wiltern, Timberlake surprised concertgoers with a boy band reunion for the ages.

As Timberlake's performance neared the end, the four other members of *NSYNC joined him onstage for a performance of "Gone." The brief reunion also featured performances of their iconic hit "It's Gonna Be Me," and the live debut of their new track "Paradise," which is featured on Everything I Thought It Was.