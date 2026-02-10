R. Kelly Accuser Says She Felt ‘Terrified’ and ‘Exposed’ by Dave Chappelle’s ‘Piss on You’ Sketch

Reshona Landfair, the R. Kelly survivor who was in the singer’s infamous sex tape, has addressed the 2003 Dave Chappelle skit that parodied the scandal.
This month, Landfair revealed her identity after being known as Jane Doe in R. Kelly’s child pornography trial in the 2000s. In the time that Landfair was filmed in the tape being urinated on by the disgraced R&B vocalist, she was fourteen years old. The woman, formerly a member of child R&B group 4 the Cause, is currently promoting her debut memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, about her past relationship with Kelly, his acquittal in the 2000s trial, and testifying in the singer’s 2022 trial on child pornography and enticement.
Landfair, who’s now 41, was a recent guest on an episode of The Joy Reid Show, where she recounted her humiliation upon seeing the tape being spoofed in a 2003 episode of Chappelle’s Show. In the episode, Chappelle parodied R. Kelly while performing track, “Piss On You,” with visual references to urolagnia.
“I felt terrified. I felt very embarrassed and very confused because something that was so vulnerable for me was humorous and a mockery to the world and it really just exposed me and made me feel humiliated,” Landfair told Reid about her reaction to Chappelle’s skit.
Reid added that she was “quite sure” that Chappelle didn’t intend to “attack” Landfair with his skit. Landfair also shared that she felt “pretty empty inside,” “very ashamed,” and “really scared” upon hearing that the tape leaked.
“For so long this was a huge secret and I had been groomed to never admit this, never make it to be true about us. So I was scared more than anything,” she continued.
In her book, Landfair said that Chappelle’s skit further traumatized her by “insult to injury,” per WBEZ Chicago. The woman claimed to have been introduced to Kelly by her aunt, vocalist Sparkle, who allegedly allowed Kelly to groom Landfair. Sparkle has repeatedly denied her niece’s claims on social media.
“Enough is enough,” Sparkle said in a recent Instagram reel. “I’ve endured not being believed before, so my niece’s false statements don’t bother me as much as her mindset and willingness to tell the lies.”