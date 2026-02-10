R. Kelly Accuser Says She Felt ‘Terrified’ and ‘Exposed’ by Dave Chappelle’s ‘Piss on You’ Sketch

Reshona Landfair, the R. Kelly survivor who was in the singer’s infamous sex tape, has addressed the 2003 Dave Chappelle skit that parodied the scandal.

This month, Landfair revealed her identity after being known as Jane Doe in R. Kelly’s child pornography trial in the 2000s. In the time that Landfair was filmed in the tape being urinated on by the disgraced R&B vocalist, she was fourteen years old. The woman, formerly a member of child R&B group 4 the Cause, is currently promoting her debut memoir, Who’s Watching Shorty?, about her past relationship with Kelly, his acquittal in the 2000s trial, and testifying in the singer’s 2022 trial on child pornography and enticement.

Landfair, who’s now 41, was a recent guest on an episode of The Joy Reid Show, where she recounted her humiliation upon seeing the tape being spoofed in a 2003 episode of Chappelle’s Show. In the episode, Chappelle parodied R. Kelly while performing track, “Piss On You,” with visual references to urolagnia.

“I felt terrified. I felt very embarrassed and very confused because something that was so vulnerable for me was humorous and a mockery to the world and it really just exposed me and made me feel humiliated,” Landfair told Reid about her reaction to Chappelle’s skit.