Nicki Minaj Once Again Denies Ever Using Cocaine: 'But If I Did, I'd Do It Proudly'

Nicki Minaj isn't bothered with substance abuse allegations. Instead, she's laughing them off.

On Monday morning, the Queens native addressed the rumors directly on X. Responding to a user on the platform, Minaj wrote, "Whenever you see the words "coke rant" you know they mad. If y'all hear how loud I'm laughing. I've never done coke in my life. But if I did, I'd do it proudly."

The person she responded to most likely had some shade for Minaj's new Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot." "Waited up all night for this "ass" song tho [sic] right?" Minaj added.