Nicki Minaj Once Again Denies Ever Using Cocaine: 'But If I Did, I'd Do It Proudly'

Nicki Minaj isn't bothered with substance abuse allegations. Instead, she's laughing them off.
On Monday morning, the Queens native addressed the rumors directly on X. Responding to a user on the platform, Minaj wrote, "Whenever you see the words "coke rant" you know they mad. If y'all hear how loud I'm laughing. I've never done coke in my life. But if I did, I'd do it proudly."
The person she responded to most likely had some shade for Minaj's new Megan Thee Stallion diss track "Big Foot." "Waited up all night for this "ass" song tho [sic] right?" Minaj added.
Allegations of cocaine use have followed Minaj throughout her career, although she's long had an energetic persona since her late 2000s mixtape era. The artist admitted to a Percocet addiction last November in an interview with Vogue, which Minaj claimed she stopped. Her late father, Robert Maraj, also briefly abused crack cocaine during his life.
“No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive," Minaj told the publication about her use of Percocet. "Luckily, I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict. I feel like if you’ve ever experienced addiction to anything, which I have, you always have to think twice and three times about the choices that you make.”
"Big Foot" dropped on Sunday night after days of Minaj's tirade towards Megan, who released her new single, "Hiss" on Friday, whhere she seemingly shaded numerous people, including Minaj and the rapper's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty.
After Minaj alleged that Megan's longtime producer Lil Juju was preventing the release of "Big Foot," the song dropped shortly thereafter, reportedly becoming the biggest debut for a female rapper in Apple Music history.