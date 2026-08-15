Ne-Yo Gets Fly and Freaky With Sex Simulation on Las Vegas Tour Stop

Ne-Yo turned the heat up a little bit during one of his concerts in Las Vegas this week.

On Friday (August 14), at MGM Grand Garden Arena, the three-time Grammy winner, who is currently on his Nights Like This tour, simulated oral sex with a backup dancer as both were harnessed in a hanging chain contraption.

In a video (which you can see on TMZ here), the two were hoisted upward and twirled in the air during the segment, which was reportedly performed in front Ne-Yo’s mother, Loraine Smith.

The singer’s three girlfriends were possibly also in the building, and in a May episode of podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, the "Sexy Love" artist said that managing the polyamorous arrangement wasn’t that "difficult."

"It definitely takes a mindset to say, 'Okay, we are sharing this one person, which means that there will at some point come a time where I want attention and I'm not going to be able to get it.' You have to accept that," he said.