Ne-Yo Gets Fly and Freaky With Sex Simulation on Las Vegas Tour Stop

Key Takeaways
- During his Nights Like This tour stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Ne-Yo performed a hanging-chain routine where he simulated oral sex with a backup dancer, reportedly in front of his mother.
- The singer, who has openly discussed managing a polyamorous relationship with three girlfriends, framed it as requiring a mindset of accepting shared attention.
- Ne-Yo, a three-time Grammy winner with seven children from past relationships including ex-wife Crystal Renay and ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw-Carter, is co-headlining the 57-city Nights Like This Tour with Akon, which continues through the Southwest and California.
Ne-Yo turned the heat up a little bit during one of his concerts in Las Vegas this week.
On Friday (August 14), at MGM Grand Garden Arena, the three-time Grammy winner, who is currently on his Nights Like This tour, simulated oral sex with a backup dancer as both were harnessed in a hanging chain contraption.
In a video (which you can see on TMZ here), the two were hoisted upward and twirled in the air during the segment, which was reportedly performed in front Ne-Yo’s mother, Loraine Smith.
The singer’s three girlfriends were possibly also in the building, and in a May episode of podcast Sorry We’re Cyrus, the "Sexy Love" artist said that managing the polyamorous arrangement wasn’t that "difficult."
"It definitely takes a mindset to say, 'Okay, we are sharing this one person, which means that there will at some point come a time where I want attention and I'm not going to be able to get it.' You have to accept that," he said.
From 2016 to 2023, Ne-Yo was married to Crystal Renay and the singer has seven children altogether: three with Renay and four other children shared with two different women, one being his ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw-Carter.
Ne-Yo co-headlines the 57-city Nights Like This Tour with Akon, and the trek continues in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Saturday (August 15), followed by three more dates in California.