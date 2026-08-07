Ne-Yo Sued by Delivery Worker Who Claims Singer's Dog Bit Her

Key Takeaways
- Ne-Yo is being sued in Fulton County by delivery worker Dominique Bridgett, who says his unrestrained dog suddenly bit her leg while she was dropping off a package at his Alpharetta, Georgia home in July 2025.
- Bridgett’s negligence complaint calls the dog "vicious and dangerous," argues Ne-Yo knew about its aggressive history but failed to control it, and claims more than $9,000 in medical bills for injuries that may be permanent.
- The case lands as another star, Chris Brown, faces a nearly $12.9 million negligence verdict over a separate dog attack, underscoring how costly these celebrity pet lawsuits can become.
Ne-Yo is being taken to court after a delivery driver alleged she was the victim of a vicious, unprovoked attack by the singer's dog.
In late June 2026, Dominique Bridgett filed a negligence lawsuit against Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimere Smith) in Fulton County Court. The case became public Thursday (August 6) when it was first reported by TMZ.
The complaint centers on an alleged attack that occurred "on or about July 12, 2025," according to Bridgett. She claims she was lawfully delivering a package to Ne-Yo's Alpharetta, Georgia residence when the dog came at her without warning and bit her on the leg. She suffered "severe bodily injury, pain, shock, and distress," according to the complaint.
Bridgett's attorneys describe the animal as "vicious and dangerous" and allege it was roaming free despite a prior history of aggressive behavior toward people. The suit argues Ne-Yo "knew or should have known of the peculiar propensities that rendered the canine in question vicious or dangerous" but "failed to maintain proper control" over it.
Because the claim is framed as negligence rather than strict liability, Bridgett must demonstrate that Ne-Yo had prior knowledge of the dog's dangerous tendencies and did nothing about them.
Bridgett has documented $9,039.50 in medical expenses tied to the attack. The complaint warns her injuries "may be permanent in nature," and she is seeking an additional, unspecified sum to fully compensate her losses.
The lawsuit arrives in the wake of a high-profile dog-attack verdict involving Chris Brown, whom an L.A. jury found liable for negligence after his 200-pound guard dog allegedly attacked former housekeeper Maria Avila outside his Tarzana, California home in 2020.
The jury awarded Avila nearly $12.9 million, however, Brown is seeking a new trial, and Avila has moved to collect against earnings from his current tour with Usher.