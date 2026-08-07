Ne-Yo Sued by Delivery Worker Who Claims Singer's Dog Bit Her

Ne-Yo is being taken to court after a delivery driver alleged she was the victim of a vicious, unprovoked attack by the singer's dog.

In late June 2026, Dominique Bridgett filed a negligence lawsuit against Ne-Yo (real name Shaffer Chimere Smith) in Fulton County Court. The case became public Thursday (August 6) when it was first reported by TMZ.

The complaint centers on an alleged attack that occurred "on or about July 12, 2025," according to Bridgett. She claims she was lawfully delivering a package to Ne-Yo's Alpharetta, Georgia residence when the dog came at her without warning and bit her on the leg. She suffered "severe bodily injury, pain, shock, and distress," according to the complaint.

Bridgett's attorneys describe the animal as "vicious and dangerous" and allege it was roaming free despite a prior history of aggressive behavior toward people. The suit argues Ne-Yo "knew or should have known of the peculiar propensities that rendered the canine in question vicious or dangerous" but "failed to maintain proper control" over it.

Because the claim is framed as negligence rather than strict liability, Bridgett must demonstrate that Ne-Yo had prior knowledge of the dog's dangerous tendencies and did nothing about them.