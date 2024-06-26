The 13-time Grammy-winner died at the age of 50. He suffered cardiac arrest due to acute propofol intoxication. Prince was just 12 years old.

The post comes less than a month after Prince and his siblings, Paris, 25, and Bigi, 22, along with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, were reported to not be able to receive funds from MJ's estate until a dispute with the IRS is resolved. The siblings are beneficiaries of the late singer's trust, while Katherine, 94, is a beneficiary of a sub-trust.

Following a tax audit, it was discovered that the estate "undervalued its assets" and owed "$700 million in taxes and penalties." As Sony purchased a portion of Jackson's Mijac in February for $600 million, the estate has filed a motion for the artist's estate to be reconsidered.

Prince wasn't the only Jackson family member to mourn the "Rock With You" singer on Tuesday, as Michael's older brothers Jackie and Tito, along with the latter's son TJ, shared Instagram posts dedicated to Jackson.

Jackson's theatrical biopic, Michael, is slated to release on April 18, 2025. It stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine.