Lizzo Talks Overcoming ‘Dark Cloud’ of Depression, Says She’s Not as ‘Carefree as I Used to Be’

Lizzo has found some happiness amid a months-long cycle of depression.

On Wednesday (May 22), the "About Damn Time" artist shared a makeup-free selfie with a message of perserverance on Instagram, where she wrote, "I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months."

She continued, "The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up."

The four-time Grammy winner even teased new music as her fourth LP, Special, was released in 2022.

"My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️," she concluded.