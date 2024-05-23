Lizzo Talks Overcoming ‘Dark Cloud’ of Depression, Says She’s Not as ‘Carefree as I Used to Be’

Lizzo has found some happiness amid a months-long cycle of depression.
On Wednesday (May 22), the "About Damn Time" artist shared a makeup-free selfie with a message of perserverance on Instagram, where she wrote, "I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months."
She continued, "The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up."
The four-time Grammy winner even teased new music as her fourth LP, Special, was released in 2022.
"My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience ❤️," she concluded.
The post comes a little under a year after Lizzo and her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., were sued by three of her former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. The women accused Lizzo of sexual and racial harassment, fat-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment. Although the singer attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed in February, the case will proceed to trial, although some initial allegations were dissolved by the judge.
One month after the news was publicized, Lizzo shared a statement on Instagram, which worried fans about a possible retirement. The "Pink" vocalist would later clarify the message, saying in a video that she has "quit giving any negative energy attention."