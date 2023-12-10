Kid Cudi Receives Honorary Master’s Degree From Miami Fashion Institute

Hats off to Kid Cudi. The rapper and Cleveland native, 39, made a new achievement – and it wasn't in music or film.

On Friday, Cudi shared a photoset on Instagram showing that he received an honorary Master's degree from Florida-based design school Istituto Marangoni Miami. Recognized for his achievements in fashion, like launching his clothing brand Member of the Rage in June, Cudi is officially a member of the school's class of 2023.

“Today was a really special day. “Man, words cant really express how I felt/feel now in this moment," he captioned his Instagram post, which included pictures of him and his mother, Elsie Mescudi. "Im happy, I feel complete, accomplished, validated, all the things that bring immense joy. My mom sharing this moment w me was everything. She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we’ll have together forever."

He added, "I never walked across any stage. I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college. My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought id never do. And it was beautiful. Thank you to @istitutomarangoni_miami , the wholE staff/faculty and ESPECIALLY the STUDENTS (THE FUTURE!!) for welcoming me and my family and friends w open arms and blessing me w this prestigious honor. Holy fuck I got my masters."