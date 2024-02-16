Jennifer Lopez Sings About Sex Life With Ben Affleck in New Song "Greatest Love Story Never Told"

JLo is very protective of her man. On Thursday, she appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna to discuss her new offering and companion visual album, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. When playing the game, "This Is Me… Now, or Then?" she was asked about jealousy in her marriage.

"The next topic: 'Gets Jealous If Someone Hits on Your Significant Other,'" Hoda Kotb said, to which Lopez flipped her cue card answer to "Now."

"Don't play with me," Lopez said. "Do not play with me."

When asked what she would do if someone flirted with Affleck in front of her, Lopez said, "I'm a lover, not a fighter, but I would let them know in a very elegant and ladylike way to step all the way off."

This is Me... Now is available to stream. Listen to "Greatest Love Story Never Told" up top.