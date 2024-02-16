Jennifer Lopez Sings About Sex Life With Ben Affleck in New Song "Greatest Love Story Never Told"

Jennifer Lopez isn’t afraid to kiss and tell.
One of the singer's new tracks, “Greatest Love Story Never Told,” from This is Me... Now is about her marriage to Ben Affleck—and their sex life.
"Missing your body, climbing on top of me, slipping inside of me / Way that I ride it, bodies aligning, look at our timing,” she sings. She also talks about her “destiny” with Affleck and how they “found each other twice in one lifetime.”
Affleck also has credits for background vocals on the album cut “Not. Going. Anywhere.”
JLo is very protective of her man. On Thursday, she appeared on Today With Hoda & Jenna to discuss her new offering and companion visual album, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. When playing the game, "This Is Me… Now, or Then?" she was asked about jealousy in her marriage.
"The next topic: 'Gets Jealous If Someone Hits on Your Significant Other,'" Hoda Kotb said, to which Lopez flipped her cue card answer to "Now."
"Don't play with me," Lopez said. "Do not play with me."
When asked what she would do if someone flirted with Affleck in front of her, Lopez said, "I'm a lover, not a fighter, but I would let them know in a very elegant and ladylike way to step all the way off."
This is Me... Now is available to stream. Listen to "Greatest Love Story Never Told" up top.