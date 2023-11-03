J. Cole Doesn't Charge for Features: "I'm Not Gonna Charge a N***a $2000 for a Word"

J. Cole doesn't need a dime to hop on your favorite artist's song.

On Thursday, the Dreamville Records co-founder visited Lil Yachty and Mitch's A Safe Place podcast to spill the tea on his process. Cole shared that he refuses to charge artists to collaborate with them.

"Yo, bro, it's just a bar, bro," Cole began. "Like, a lot of my bars be really on point but that's just a flex. I'm not gonna charge a n***a $2,000 a word. I don't even charge n***a for the verse, I'm doing this shit because I'm inspired to do it."

He continued, "I'm not charging n***as because, you know, I want to be on the song. I wouldn't do that."