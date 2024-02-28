GloRilla Says Lil Uzi Vert Is Her 'Real Cousin' and They've 'Gotta Get It Together' for a Collab

It's nothing but family ties between GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert.
The "Yeah Glo!" artist was a recent guest on the podcast Past Your Bedtime, where host Fannita Leggett quizzed her on whether she'd collaborate with fellow rappers who share her astrological sign (Leo).
After revealing her elementary school crush on Soulja Boy (who shares the same July 28 birthday as her), around the 3:00 mark of the clip below, Big Glo was asked about Lil Uzi Vert.
"I–that's my cousin," she said about the Pink Tape artist. "Yeah, that's my real cousin."
When asked why they hadn't collaborated on a song yet, Glo replied, "We actually working on it. We gon' get it together. Well, we never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That's my cousin, though."
Although Uzi never spoke about his relation to the Memphis rapper, the two were spotted in a recording studio with Luh Tyler and London on da Track last August.
The two also performed at some of the same festivals last year, including being surprise guests during Drake's set at the 2023 Dreamville Fest.
GloRilla's admission closely follows similar announcements made by rappers in the past like Latto, who revealed that she's cousins with fellow Atlanta native 2 Chainz, and Kevin Gates, who name-dropped Lil Durk as his relative.