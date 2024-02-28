GloRilla Says Lil Uzi Vert Is Her 'Real Cousin' and They've 'Gotta Get It Together' for a Collab

It's nothing but family ties between GloRilla and Lil Uzi Vert.

The "Yeah Glo!" artist was a recent guest on the podcast Past Your Bedtime, where host Fannita Leggett quizzed her on whether she'd collaborate with fellow rappers who share her astrological sign (Leo).

After revealing her elementary school crush on Soulja Boy (who shares the same July 28 birthday as her), around the 3:00 mark of the clip below, Big Glo was asked about Lil Uzi Vert.

"I–that's my cousin," she said about the Pink Tape artist. "Yeah, that's my real cousin."

When asked why they hadn't collaborated on a song yet, Glo replied, "We actually working on it. We gon' get it together. Well, we never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That's my cousin, though."