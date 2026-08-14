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Doja Cat Jokes Pharrell and Pusha T Have 'Looked the Same for 100 Years'

The 'Vie' artist praised Pusha T and Pharrell's ageless appearances during a Twitch livestream.

Doja Cat performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In a Twitch livestream this week, Doja Cat gave Pharrell Williams and Pusha T credit for their face cards never declining.

During the session, the Vie artist praised the Virginia natives and longtime collaborators for appearing to never age, although she joked that Pusha T and Williams might be older than they actually are.

“Pusha T has looked the same for, like, 100 years,” Doja said about the 49-year-old, before name-dropping 53-year-old Williams.

"I just want to know what the fuck they're doing. Because what the fuck are you doing? What are you, what are you eating?" she continued, adding that "some Black really doesn't crack."

After saying that the "So Far Ahead" collaborators are going to "look like that forever," the Grammy winner also mentioned actor Morris Chestnut, who looks "exactly the same" in real life as he does on television.

"That man is fucking perfect. Morris Chestnut looks insane. Beautiful. Jesus," she concluded.

Pharrell has spent the better part of two decades explaining that his fountain of youth method is good skincare and clean eating habits, like not drinking alcohol. In 2020, the rapper-producer even launched his own unisex skincare line, Humanrace.

Williams and Pusha have aged together, from being childhood friends to Pusha and his brother, No Malice forming Clipse, which signed to Williams and Chad Hugo’s former label Star Trak Entertainment back in 2001.

That creative partnership, now spanning more than 25 years, reached a new height last year when Clipse released their comeback album Let God Sort Em Out, produced by Williams, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Clipse and Pharrell then performed together at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, with the rap duo winning their first Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category for “Chains & Whips.”

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