Doja Cat Jokes Pharrell and Pusha T Have 'Looked the Same for 100 Years'

In a Twitch livestream this week, Doja Cat gave Pharrell Williams and Pusha T credit for their face cards never declining.

During the session, the Vie artist praised the Virginia natives and longtime collaborators for appearing to never age, although she joked that Pusha T and Williams might be older than they actually are.

“Pusha T has looked the same for, like, 100 years,” Doja said about the 49-year-old, before name-dropping 53-year-old Williams.

"I just want to know what the fuck they're doing. Because what the fuck are you doing? What are you, what are you eating?" she continued, adding that "some Black really doesn't crack."

After saying that the "So Far Ahead" collaborators are going to "look like that forever," the Grammy winner also mentioned actor Morris Chestnut, who looks "exactly the same" in real life as he does on television.