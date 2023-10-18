Exclusive: Salt-N-Pepa Discuss Impact of 1989 Grammys Boycott With Will Smith

Salt-N-Pepa reflect on the undeniable impact of them taking a stand against the Grammys in a new conversation with Will Smith.

While speaking with the star on his Wondery and Audible podcast Class of ‘88, the duo was asked about the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with Big Will specifically asking them if they ever could have imagined it “becoming what it is today.” The question prompted Salt and Pepa to both look back on their experiences in a “male-dominated field,” particularly at the time of their decision to join the 1989 boycott.

"As women, we didn’t win any awards at that time at all," Pepa told Will. "And as a male-dominated field and taking a chance, we didn’t even know if the Grammys is going to say, 'You know what? You went against us. You never gon' be seen.' But they listened."

Salt added the moment marked something “very important” for women in their position, noting that them taking a stand “probably” led to their eventual win in 1995 being televised.

"We had no idea that it would actually make an impact for change," she said, as seen in the exclusive clip above.

On Oct. 26, all eight episodes of Class of ‘88 will be released through Amazon Music and Audible. Additional guests on the limited series include Queen Latifah, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Rakim, Fab 5 Freddy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Chuck D, J.J. Fad, and DJ Red Alert.