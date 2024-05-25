Atlanta Investor Accuses GloRilla of Six-Figure Theft, Failing to Fulfill Contract

GloRilla might be saying "Yea Glo!" in court.

Aristotle Varner Jr., the Honey Drip Network founder, was a recent guest on the radio show The Morning Hustle, where he accused the "Wanna Be" rapper of once swiping six figures from him. According to Varner, the Memphis rapper didn't fulfill contractual obligations.

"GloRilla, she stole some money from me," he said around the 13:40 mark of the video below. "I paid her some money—over six figures—to do something for me and she didn't complete the tasks. She's still got two more tasks to complete, and it's on contract."