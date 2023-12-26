50 Cent and Fat Joe Seated Next to Each Other During Christmas New York Knicks Game

50 Cent and Fat Joe put their differences aside to enjoy the Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game together on Christmas Day.

The rappers, whose now-squashed beef dates back to 2004, were seated next to each other courtside with fellow celebrities and New York natives Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan close by. A viral clip from the scene shows Fifty and Joe bobbing their heads to 50 Cent's breakthrough hit "In Da Club," which turned 20 this year. Attending the game with the East Coast rap legends were their children: Joe with his daughter, Azariah Cartagena, 17, and Fifty with his youngest son, Sire Jackson, 11.