Drake Previews Songs From "Take Care" With Rolling Stone

After the massive buzz that Drake created with his mixtape So Far Gone, he felt heavy pressure to make his debut album a hit. Luckily, Thank Me Later went on to sell 1.4 million copies, and the Toronto native is proud of the album, but said that he tried too hard to make the songs "big and first-album-ish."

For the making of Take Care, Drake is spending time in producer Noah "40" Shebib's small, familiar studio in his hometown, and instead of feeling pressured and disconnected, he's taking things slowly and trying to really get in touch with how he's feeling.

Rolling Stone joined Drizzy in the studio, where he played them a few songs, still under construction, recorded for the album. They called the likely album opener, "Shot For Me," a "marvel of melancholy bravado," and shared that another highlight is "Free Spirit," a track that features Rick Ross and a chorus with the lyrics "Tat my name on you so I know it's real." Lil Wayne also makes an appearance for "The Real Her," which was described as a "woozy love song" with off-key piano strokes incorporated into the production.

As far as features go, Drake expressed excitement to work with The Weeknd, and also hopes to join forces with DJ Premier, Florence Welch, and Jamie xx. For now, the album has a release date of October 24, but it sounds like the young star is in no rush and is still working hard to make sure he gets things right.