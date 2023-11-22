Naomi Sharon, OVO’s First Woman Signee, Is Guided By Love

Walking through the process of making Obsidian? When did you start writing it, was it before or after you started working with OVO?

During [my signing to OVO], I think 1.5 years ago or two years now, we went to Toronto and I said “we” because I brought Bo Knox, an incredible artist, writer, and producer with me. We already set the goal to make an album. I think that back then we were like, “OK, we need a batch of songs and just go,” but then we were there and we were like, “No, no, no, we're going to make an album and we're going to try that in the weeks that we're there.” So initially, we were there for like a month and then it became seven weeks and we created a full body of work which was very healing at the time. Sometimes you go through things during special events or during big moments, and we made something out of that. We went to the studio every day and of course, we could use some amazing facilities such as the studio of Noah “40” Shebib. He is incredible and he lets us just be there in that space and write and experience all these beautiful moments with other writers as well.

And was this your first time writing or making music outside of Europe?

No, but because we did it every day, it was definitely the most intense [experience]. And it was really about me and what I wanted because I had sessions before and it was always fun. But when you do a session with people you trust and people who are like-minded and on the same page it's way easier, of course. So I was really lucky to have a team with me that really respected my vision.

What does the title mean to you?

I'm pretty much into gemstones and I have an amazing shop in Rotterdam and it's like a spiritual shop. I went there and it was like, I want to have a crystal. I never had a crystal on my neck. So I went there and I grabbed the obsidian not knowing it was an obsidian. So I went to the desk, and the cashier was like, “OK, do you know what the stone is like? Because it's a very powerful stone.” I was like, “No, I don't,” and she kind of was like, just figure it out yourself. She was like, “It's very heavy. So just know that whatever happens is…” So I went home and I kind of forgot about it and I was wearing it and I was like, “Oh my God, I'm going to take this off because it was very powerful.”

The next day I came back because I wasn't sure if I wanted to have it and she gave me the option to bring it back. She was like, “Yeah, it's obsidian and it's like the most confronting stone. It's healing, it's shielding you from negative energy but it's a very powerful one and it's not for everyone.” And I was like, that's interesting because I love something that confronts me and puts me into a feeling of discomfort because then I can investigate what that is. And so back to Toronto, we went to another spiritual shop to have some incense and whatever, and I saw the Stone Obsidian and I was like, “Oh, this is actually a good name for the theme that is happening in my life right now.” It's healing, it's confronting, it's a lot, and it's interesting. So I was like, OK, and let me buy that one as well, and let me use that name for the album title.

What would you say is the perfect environment to listen to this album? I think of songs like “Outro” and “Hills” and could only imagine listening to them from a hammock somewhere tropical.

Probably in the car. I'm a very dramatic person, so when I'm listening to music, I'm in the car and I'm like, “This is a movie scene, rain is falling on the window,” and I hope that you can listen to it from the front to the back, but I wanted to create this like movie type of feeling that it's like a storyline and it goes somewhere. So that's why I'm seeing a car because sometimes you're in a car for a while, but also in your room in the corner when you're crying.

You tweeted in 2020, “Intuition over politics.” How did your intuition guide you in the decision-making process for this album?

Every time we went to the studio, I wanted to create something that was so truthful that I would 100 percent resonate with. And I always say this, if I resonate with it or if I do something that is me, then I think it will find the right people or the right audience that is like, “Oh I'm going through that as well” or “I know what you're talking about.” I think that was part of the intuition, to just do me and to really pour my heart into it and to use it as a diary and shadow work; because it's funny when I listen back to some of the songs sometimes I'm like, “OK, so you manifested that,” or “Oh, that's interesting that you went through that and you had these thoughts or emotions.” When I make music I'm completely in my own bubble as well. So whatever happens outside, which is a lot, it's, it's there, but I'm here.

You signed to OVO officially at the beginning of 2023, but you have been tapped in with Drake and the crew since 2019. How did the working relationship start and did you ever think you’d become their first woman signee?

It started with a follow from Drake and I was like, “That's interesting.” Back then, I had an aesthetic on my profile. It's blue, gray, black, and white vibes, and I was just making sure with the visuals I was making that it was very inviting. So I got some attention from people already and then it happened to be him as well. Later on, we ended up in a conversation where he was like, “Hey, I have a label and I wanna talk to you about it” and I was like, “OK, let's talk about it.”

And it was nice, because being an artist right now, I think we have the ability to become something without all these labels or whatever, but if you have one and it's a good one for you, then it can really help you. So I was interested in it because he's very much like an A&R because he's doing that for his own music as well. He really digs deep into all these new genres and new artists, so whenever he was reaching out to me, I was like, “OK, this is something special,” and I took that serious and I could use that help as well because he’s such a genius. He’s like a mentor as well, he's very inspiring. The conversations I had with him about music and creating it were very inspirational to me and it helped me with making the album.