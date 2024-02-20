Wiz Khalifa Praises Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1'

Wiz Khalifa expressed his excitement for Ty Dolla Sign after he earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with Vultures 1, his joint album with Kanye West.
"I'm super hype for Ty," Khalifa wrote, adding that the first installment in the Vultures trilogy "slaps uncontrollably."
Vultures 1 amassed 148,000 equivalent album units to take the top spot in its debut week. In response to the news, Ye told Complex, "It's a beautiful time."
The journey to the mountaintop of the Billboard 200 was met with a few roadblocks. The joint album was briefly removed from Apple Music due to a "service agreement" violation, according to a rep for the project's distributor FUGA.
Vultures 1 is only available to stream or purchase through a digital download. Physical copes will be released at a later date.
Wiz and Ye's bizarre beef started in 2016 after the latter announced his album would be named Waves (eventually being changed to The Life of Pablo). Wiz challenged this and said Ye couldn't claim the "wavy" movement, started by New York rapper Max B.
Despite Ye sending his respects to Max B, Wiz refused to let up. He tweeted "Hit this kk and become yourself," which Ye assumed was a slight toward his then-wife Kim Kardashian. Wiz was apparently talking about Khalifa Kush, his weed brand. Oof.
West then went on a tirade that even got Amber Rose involved, saying Wiz let her "trap" him with their child. He eventually apologized when he learned what the "kk" stood for, but the damage was done.
Luckily, Ye made the situation a bit better by having Max B himself do an intermission on the track "Siiiiiiiiilver Surffffeeeeer Intermission."
Wiz's public praise of a project involving Kanye hints at a potential evolution in their relationship for the better. In a 2016 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Wiz rejected the notion that his beef with Ye was "completely squashed," even after the two presumably hashed things out over the phone.
When asked at the time if he even liked Kanye, Khalifa said he could not like someone who got his kids and the mother of his children involved in their feud.
Wiz will be Bobbi Althoff's next guest on The Really Good Podcast.