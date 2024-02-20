Wiz Khalifa Praises Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1'

Vultures 1 amassed 148,000 equivalent album units to take the top spot in its debut week. In response to the news, Ye told Complex, "It's a beautiful time."

The journey to the mountaintop of the Billboard 200 was met with a few roadblocks. The joint album was briefly removed from Apple Music due to a "service agreement" violation, according to a rep for the project's distributor FUGA.

Vultures 1 is only available to stream or purchase through a digital download. Physical copes will be released at a later date.

Wiz and Ye's bizarre beef started in 2016 after the latter announced his album would be named Waves (eventually being changed to The Life of Pablo). Wiz challenged this and said Ye couldn't claim the "wavy" movement, started by New York rapper Max B.