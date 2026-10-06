Going Viral Is the Easy Part

Every label in music right now knows how to go viral. Almost none of them know what to do the week after. That gap is where broke Records has built its business.

The numbers say virality is the label's home turf. The Source reported that broke had more TikTok-charting singles than any other label in 2024. The company put more than 15 singles on the Billboard charts that year. Ndotz's "Embrace It" and Sevdaliza's "Alibi" both reached Spotify's Global Top 50. The catalog did more than 15 billion Spotify streams in the past year, as reported around the vaultboy signing. But ask co-founder and CEO Andre Benz about the viral part, and he shrugs it off.

"The viral part is solved," Benz says. "It is table stakes. The business is everything after."

His argument is that a viral record is distribution, not a career. "The algorithm hands you an audience for about ten days," he says. "What you do in those ten days, and the ten months after, is the actual job. Most labels treat the viral moment as the finish line. We treat it as the starting gun."

The first move, he says, is the second record. "An artist with one viral song and nothing behind it is a trivia question by spring," Benz says. Broke's A&R team is in the studio with the artist while the first record is still climbing, because the follow-up has to land while the audience is warm. "Momentum is perishable. You either convert it into a catalog or you watch it expire."