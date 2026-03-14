Music

Playboi Carti 'MUSIC' White 2LP Vinyl: How to Buy

The Atlanta rapper's latest album is now available on white vinyl on Complex.

Album cover titled "I Am Music" with two white vinyl records labeled A and B.
Complex

As Playboi Carti's MUSIC celebrates its one-year anniversary, there's no better way to celebrate than copping the album on white vinyl, available now on Complex.

The 29-track project dropped in March 2025, marking Carti's first full-length release since 2020's Whole Lotta Red. MUSIC showcases the Atlanta rapper's continued evolution, with production from longtime collaborator F1LTHY and tracks that span from the high-energy "K POP" to the introspective "BACKD00R."

The album features appearances from artists across the hip-hop landscape, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, cementing Carti's position as one of the genre's most influential voices.

Where to buy MUSIC on white vinyl

If you're ready to add MUSIC to your vinyl collection, shop Playboi Carti's MUSIC white 2LP vinyl on Complex.

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