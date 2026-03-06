Eve 'Scorpion' 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl: How to Buy

Eve's second studio album, Scorpion, is available on limited-edition red and black splatter vinyl — which you can now buy on Complex Shop.
Released in 2001, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s critically acclaimed album. Scorpion debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and became her second consecutive No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In May 2001, two months after its release, the album was certified Platinum by the RIAA.
The album features the hit single, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," with Gwen Stefani, which later won the first Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Scorpion also includes the lead single, "Who’s That Girl."
Where to buy Scorpion on red and black splatter vinyl
If you're ready to add this limited-edition of Scorpion to your collection, pick up Eve’s album on Complex Shop.
In other Eve news, the rapper has finally received recognition from the Recording Academy for her contribution to The Roots' classic song, "You Got Me."
Released in 1999, the track, which served as the lead single from the Philly group’s acclaimed Things Fall Apart album, went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group in 2000.
At the time, Eve, who appeared on the song using her early moniker, Eve of Destruction, didn’t receive the proper credit, even though she delivered its standout verse.
On January 29, at the 2026 Recording Academy Honors ceremony presented by The Black Music Collective, Eve finally got her honors. She took the stage at the event to express her surprise about the situation. "I’m still processing this situation," she said. "This is actually for little Eve from Philly."