Eve 'Scorpion' 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl: How to Buy

Eve's second studio album, Scorpion, is available on limited-edition red and black splatter vinyl — which you can now buy on Complex Shop.

Released in 2001, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s critically acclaimed album. Scorpion debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 and became her second consecutive No. 1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. In May 2001, two months after its release, the album was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The album features the hit single, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," with Gwen Stefani, which later won the first Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Scorpion also includes the lead single, "Who’s That Girl."