Music

beabadoobee's 'Pylon' Is Now Available on Complex in Vinyl and CD Formats

The singer's fourth studio album arrives on CD and Sea Foam vinyl on September 18, and is available to pre-order now through Complex.

Vinyl record with cover art featuring abstract collage design and the word "Pylon." The vinyl is a Sea Foam color.
Image courtesy of Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

beabadoobee’s new album Pylon is arriving soon, and its CD and Sea Foam vinyl editions are available to pre-order on Complex ahead of its September 18 release.

Pylon is beabadoobee’s fourth studio album and follows 2024’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves. The 14-track album, arriving via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records, features Hayley Williams on the track “Nothing to Prove” and Brendan Yates on “Powerlines.”

How to buy beabadoobee’s Pylon on CD and vinyl?

Both editions of beabadoobee’s new album Pylon, plus more music and merch, are available on Complex. beabadoobee is also gearing up to hit the road, check out dates and locations below.

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