beabadoobee's 'Pylon' Is Now Available on Complex in Vinyl and CD Formats

beabadoobee’s new album Pylon is arriving soon, and its CD and Sea Foam vinyl editions are available to pre-order on Complex ahead of its September 18 release.

Pylon is beabadoobee’s fourth studio album and follows 2024’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves. The 14-track album, arriving via Dirty Hit and Interscope Records, features Hayley Williams on the track “Nothing to Prove” and Brendan Yates on “Powerlines.”

Both editions of beabadoobee’s new album Pylon, plus more music and merch, are available on Complex. beabadoobee is also gearing up to hit the road, check out dates and locations below.