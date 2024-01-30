TMZ Reporter Who Was Berated by Kanye After He Grabbed Her Phone Says West Has ‘Such Disrespect for Women’

The TMZ reporter who was verbally berated by Kanye West on Monday has shared her thoughts about the incident.

Melony Miller—who’s also a comedian—appeared on The TMZ Podcast to discuss her interaction with Ye.

“I was alarmed. I was like, 'Whoa, I don't see that one coming.' 'Cause I’ve interviewed him before and he never talks to me, so I’m thinking 'I’ll just see if he’ll talk to me.' It’s been very well talked about that...he won’t let Bianca [Censori] have an Instagram because he’s trying to protect her. So I’m saying this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it.”

Miller said she only had a brief window of time to chat with the controversial artist before he attended Charlie Wilson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame event, and that she “stumbled” into him with few people around.

Even though their interview went left field, she didn’t appear to regret the interaction. Miller also doesn’t seem to have a great opinion of Yeezy.

“With everything that he’s done, people deserve answers to this kind of stuff,” she said. “If [Bianca’s] okay with it, that’s fine. If she’s posting those photos of her and her essentially naked body on her own Instagram because she wants to, because she wants to put that out there—fine. But he’s doing it. … He has such disrespect for women.”