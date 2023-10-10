Snoop Dogg on Wanting to Be 'Dumbest' Person in Circle of Friends: 'That Means I Got Some Bad Muthafu*kas Around Me'

Snoop Dogg doesn’t always want to be top dog amongst his friend group.
The Long Beach native shared his thinking in a new Instagram post from the weekend. In the clip, Parrish Smith of EPMD is seen in a studio, discussing a recent conversation he had with Ice-T about “steel sharpening steel”— meaning to surround yourself with people who make you better.
“If you’re the smartest one in your circle, you’ve got a problem,” Smith added.
Snoop had some thoughts on the subject, responding, “I want to be the dumbest one on my team. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, that means I got some bad muthafuckas around me!”
Uncle Snoop is also seen rolling up what looks to be a blunt in the video. It’s no secret that the 51-year-old likes to smoke weed. In September, he revealed just how many blunts he smoked in a day.
The IG video was taken instead a hotel room, where Snoop showed a row of 11 blunt roaches lined up on the desk with the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday Night Football game playing. "Let me show y'all what I been doing today," he said. "All in a day's work. Oh wow, that's some good work dog. What kinda pack was it? Death Row. Let a brother know."
Not everyone can hang with the Doggfather. Ed Sheeran recently shared a delightful anecdote about smoking so much weed with the rapper and Russell Crowe that he lost his vision.
“I don’t really smoke at all and I was in the dressing room and they’re just, you know, blunt-for-blunt-for-blunt-for-blunt. And I’m like, ‘I guess at some point during the night I have to [smoke],’" Sheeran said on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast. "I just remember looking at him and being like, I can’t see right now.”