Snoop Dogg on Wanting to Be 'Dumbest' Person in Circle of Friends: 'That Means I Got Some Bad Muthafu*kas Around Me'

Snoop Dogg doesn’t always want to be top dog amongst his friend group.

The Long Beach native shared his thinking in a new Instagram post from the weekend. In the clip, Parrish Smith of EPMD is seen in a studio, discussing a recent conversation he had with Ice-T about “steel sharpening steel”— meaning to surround yourself with people who make you better.

“If you’re the smartest one in your circle, you’ve got a problem,” Smith added.

Snoop had some thoughts on the subject, responding, “I want to be the dumbest one on my team. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, that means I got some bad muthafuckas around me!”