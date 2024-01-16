Snoop Dogg's Viral 'Giving Up Smoke' Campaign Didn't Translate to Sales for Brand, CEO Fired

While Snoop Dogg’s “Giving Up Smoke” campaign for Solo Brands went viral online last year, it did little to boost the company’s sales.

In mid-November, the Long Beach native dropped a bombshell, revealing that he was “giving up smoke,” which we all assumed meant he was no longer smoking weed. “Please respect my privacy at this time," he added.

A few days later, it turned out that he had fooled us all and his emotional announcement was actually part of a campaign for a smokeless firepit.

"I have an announcement," Snoop said in a video shared to social media. "I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire—they took out the smoke. Clever."