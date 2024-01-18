Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Says She Had a Stroke: 'What Did I Do in My Past to Deserve All of This'

Cori has dealt with health issues almost her entire life. According to People, last year, Broadus revealed that she had been diagnosed with lupus when she was six years old—so that may be the “all of this” she’s implying on her IG.

“I've been good, better than I've ever been,” she told the magazine, saying she went “all-natural,” particularly after a 2021 suicide attempt.

“I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago,” she continued. “I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water,” she adds. “So now I think my body's like, okay, this is the new program and she's getting used to it.”

“I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself,” she added. “I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

Prayers up for Cori.