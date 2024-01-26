Rhymefest Shares New Song "Creator" f/ Brittney Carter and Rell Suma in Celebration of Black History Month

Rhymefest has dropped off his new single “Creator,” featuring Brittney Carter and Rell Suma.
The song is set to appear on his upcoming album, James & Nikki: A Conversation, which is slated for a Feb. 9 release.
“The music project is inspired by and will include clips from the historic 1971 conversation between Black literary icons James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni, who had a wide-ranging conversation exploring Black life in America, the struggle for racial justice, [and] evolving gender roles,” a press release says.
The Chicago native gave a preview of what’s in store for his album with a clip posted to Instagram, where he contemplates using love to overcome obstacles in relationships.
Listen to “Creator” up top.