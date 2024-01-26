Rhymefest Shares New Song "Creator" f/ Brittney Carter and Rell Suma in Celebration of Black History Month

The single is set to appear on the Chicago native's upcoming album, 'James & Nikki: A Conversation.'

Jan 26, 2024
Rhymefest has dropped off his new single “Creator,” featuring Brittney Carter and Rell Suma.

The song is set to appear on his upcoming album, James & Nikki: A Conversation, which is slated for a Feb. 9 release.

“The music project is inspired by and will include clips from the historic 1971 conversation between Black literary icons James Baldwin and Nikki Giovanni, who had a wide-ranging conversation exploring Black life in America, the struggle for racial justice, [and] evolving gender roles,” a press release says.

The Chicago native gave a preview of what’s in store for his album with a clip posted to Instagram, where he contemplates using love to overcome obstacles in relationships.

Listen to “Creator” up top.

