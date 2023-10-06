Quavo Reveals He Gave Takeoff His First Tattoo at Age 15

Quavo also shared that he was only 15 years old when he inked his nephew. He used the tattoo gun on himself as well, which he said was “stolen.” He continued, “They brought it to me because I can draw. I just started tattooing everybody, just for a little bit of paper. I don’t know why they trusted me with a tattoo gun. I didn’t even know how to tat.”

He added, “Yeah, 15 years old with a tattoo gun, bad as hell.”

In August, Quavo dropped off his newest album, Rocket Power, in honor of Takeoff who was tragically shot and killed last year. The offering boasts 18 tracks and features from Takeoff himself, as well as Young Thug, Future, Hunxho, and Baby Drill—and production from DJ Durel, Wheezy, Murda Beatz, BNYX, Buddah Bless, and Pooh Beatz, among others.

Take can be heard at the end of the album-opener “Fueled Up,” where he repeats, “Do this shit for the fam, ‘cause this shit bigger than me.” The next song, “Patty Cake,” opens with another verse from the late rapper, and he can be heard once again on the Future-featuring track, “Back Where It Begins.”

In more recent music news, Quavo and Latto both jumped on the remix for Janelle Monáe’s Age of Pleasure album cut, “Champagne Shit.”