Quavo Breaks Board With Karate Skills on Tokyo Trip

Quavo might be a karate master.
In a new video posted to Instagram, he’s seen breaking a board held by his trainer. The clip shows him preparing to punch through the piece of wood, with the person filming him saying, “You gotta make a sound for it.”
“Ho!” the Migos rapper yells before breaking the board and walking off without a scratch on him.
According to TMZ, Quavo has been in Tokyo, Japan, where he’s shooting a music video. A muted video from the IG series shows him rapping in traditional Japanese clothing in front of a bevy of women. In another photo, he’s seen eating sushi off a woman’s nearly naked body. In a separate clip, he appears to be getting fitted for a traditional outfit, calling himself the “Karate Kid.”
Earlier this week, while in Tokyo, Q saw a fan wearing a Takeoff tribute t-shirt and bought it right on the spot.
“Oh, let me see that shirt, boy! … Yeah, boy, you got that motherfucker on!” Quavo said in the clip. “Let me see. Oh, that shirt hard. Where did you get this? Let me get one please. Can I have it?”
The fan quickly pulls the shirt off, which prompts Quavo to say, “What you want? I’ll give you some money for it.”
It’s unclear what song he could be shooting a visual for. He most recently released his sophomore studio album, Rocket Power, in August, which boasted features from Takeoff, Future, Young Thug, BabyDrill, and Hunxho.