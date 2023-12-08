Quavo Breaks Board With Karate Skills on Tokyo Trip

According to TMZ, Quavo has been in Tokyo, Japan, where he’s shooting a music video. A muted video from the IG series shows him rapping in traditional Japanese clothing in front of a bevy of women. In another photo, he’s seen eating sushi off a woman’s nearly naked body. In a separate clip, he appears to be getting fitted for a traditional outfit, calling himself the “Karate Kid.”

Earlier this week, while in Tokyo, Q saw a fan wearing a Takeoff tribute t-shirt and bought it right on the spot.

“Oh, let me see that shirt, boy! … Yeah, boy, you got that motherfucker on!” Quavo said in the clip. “Let me see. Oh, that shirt hard. Where did you get this? Let me get one please. Can I have it?”