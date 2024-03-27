Offset Begs Shannon Sharpe to 'Stop Wearing Them Tight Pants'

Offset, arguably hip-hop's king of style, gave Shannon Sharpe a quick fashion lesson on a new episode of Club Shay Shay.

In the segment above, the two were discussing modern rap, and 32-year-old Offset joked that Sharpe, 55, might be placed in the "oldhead bracket." Explaining that the category represents those "not culturally involved in the youth," Offset randomly insisted around the one-minute mark that Sharpe "gotta stop wearing them tight pants too."

Sharpe declined, saying "I can't do that." Offset doubled down, adding, "You got to, bro."

"I ain't letting them change me, man," Sharpe said.

"It ain't about that, bruh, it's just you big," Offset replied. "You too big for that."

While Sharpe tried to dance around the topic of clothing, suggesting he just wants to be comfortable, Offset advocated for him to "be comfortable and get a little drip."

"I'm comfortable in what I'm comfortable in," Sharpe joked, with both of them laughing.

Offset knows a thing or two about drip, having been a judge on the HBO Max reality competition The Hype for two seasons. Last year, the Set It Off artist also gave Bobbi Althoff some fashion pointers, suggesting that her ankles were ashy.

"You have on long jeans with a tank and then another long sleeve shirt. You try to roll it up for heat purposes, right?" he asked Althoff. "Yeah, it's giving 36-year-old mom, you're 26, so, you should stay down there and not up there."