Metro Boomin Wants to Make a '90s/2000s Album With OGs and New Artists 'Mixed In'

Metro Boomin wants to cook up something new with a twist of nostalgia.

Over the weekend, the St. Louis native revealed the he has a dream-worthy project in mind: a turn-of-the-century album with a modern spin.

“It’s always been an idea and dream of mine to create a pure and authentic 90s/early 2000s album with all the OGs and some of the new artists mixed in,” he wrote in response to a fan who asked if he had ever thought about producing such a project.