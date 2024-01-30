Metro Boomin Wants to Make a '90s/2000s Album With OGs and New Artists 'Mixed In'

Metro Boomin wants to cook up something new with a twist of nostalgia.
Over the weekend, the St. Louis native revealed the he has a dream-worthy project in mind: a turn-of-the-century album with a modern spin.
“It’s always been an idea and dream of mine to create a pure and authentic 90s/early 2000s album with all the OGs and some of the new artists mixed in,” he wrote in response to a fan who asked if he had ever thought about producing such a project.
Followers quickly sounded off in the comments, sharing who they think Metro should include, such as JID, Cam’ron, ASAP Rocky, T-Pain, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, and more.
The Savage Mode producer has many irons in the fire. Back in October, he told Complex’s Jessica McKinney that he’s working on a joint album with Future and “nothing else” until it’s completed. Then on New Year’s Eve, in an impromptu Q&A with fans, he tweeted that he’s already planned his next five albums.
He also shared that he has a "a whole vault" of music with past collaborator James Blake, and when asked by a fan if Ye would be on any of Metro’s upcoming albums, he replied, “Would be a dream come true.”
What would your dream feature on a 90s Metro Boomin project be?