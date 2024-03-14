John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Keeps Having Concerts Postponed

The man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981 later became a singer and songwriter. But it turns out no one wants to hear him do either. Shocker.

Last year, the now-68-year-old released his debut album, appropriately titled Redemption—and, over the last couple of years, he’s tried to tour. However, according to the Hartford Courant, Hinckley's shows keep getting postponed.

Hinckley was slated to perform at Hotel Huxley in Naugatuck, Connecticut on March 30, but, you guessed it, it's been postponed. That day is also the 43rd anniversary of the Reagan shooting. Hinckley revealed the status of the show on X, writing, “My concert in Connecticut has been postponed.”