Joe Budden Says He Wants to 'Smack' Logic Following Emotional Interview With His Father

Budden continued to claim that self-hate is the factor behind Logic's decision to have the public conversation with his father.

“I think that Logic has a lot of that self-hate inside of him and it comes out in these weird ways. Like, the whole story about Logic’s upbringing and his mom calling dad a n***er, and some of that hate that they speak about. Like when I hear how he speaks to his dad, it just sounds like a lot of unresolved [trauma]," Budden continued.

Logic’s father, Robert Bryson Hall, appeared on the Maryland rapper’s podcast Logically Speaking last week where they discussed Hall’s drug addiction and absence during his son’s childhood. Budden played a clip of their conversation, which saw Logic say: "My n***a, you’ve asked me for money.”

“I get it. I hear what you’re saying right now but I’ma look you in your f**king eyes and I’ma tell you, you have asked me for a million dollars," he said. "Now what I’m saying is, we ain’t f**king with none of that s**t."

Budden said he wanted to smack the rapper due to what he believed to be the disrespectful nature of the conversation.

“I wanted to smack Logic for talking to his dad like that,” he added. “Imagine if Drake did something like that to his dad. Like, imagine that. These n***as are crazy. Logic, I’m praying for you.”