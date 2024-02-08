Logic Tearfully Asks His Father Why He Abandoned Him in Emotional Interview

Logic has always been up-front about his complicated relationship with his father, and on the latest episode of his podcast, he sat down for a chat with him and asked him why he abandoned him at such a young age.

At the top of the interview with his dad, Robert Bryson Hall, Logic addressed that some of his lyrics about their relationship have made it difficult to reconnect in the past. "I’m not here to paint you in no light, I know you’ve been upset previously about me being so vocal, so open, and so honest about things you’ve done in your past," Logic said, noting that he didn't want to "discredit" who he is today. He added his father is now the "strongest" and "most honest" he's ever been.

After tackling some of the other aspects of their strained relationship, including his dad's struggles with addiction, Logic recalled times he would be told his father was going to pick him up only for him to never show.

"I pack a backpack cause my mom tells me that, you know, my dad is going to come pick me up because he promised that he would come pick me up … and he doesn’t pick me up, and I wait all day outside, and I wait, and I wait, and you don’t come, and it’s not the first time," he said around the 29-minute point. "There’s a part of me that as grown as I am and developed as I feel, mentally there’s still that little boy that’s … still waiting on the curb for his dad."

Getting increasingly emotional, he said that this was a repeating thing between them and he remained hopeful "every weekend" that he would show up. "You always said that you would," he recalled. "I look at my son and I think about how much my son means to me and I can never make him sit on a curb and I don’t say this to make you feel bad, I don’t, I really love you." He added that he considers himself "a man of my word," all because he found his father wasn't.

Later in the chat, around the 34-minute part onwards, they approached how Hall's substance abuse really impacted his ability to be the father he should have been. "What is it like as a man who used a substance, and what was it like using a substance that would allow you to make .. make that little boy wait forever?" Logic asked him. "It felt like being in hell. It felt like having something control me, so that’s what it was," he responded The drugs, like Rick James said, ‘Cocaine’s a hell of a drug.’ … I was young, self-centered, stupid as fuck, you know? But if I knew then what I know now, my life would probably be different for sure."