J. Cole is back with another Might Delete Later video.
Vol. 2 previews more new music from the Dreamville head and offers cameos from Drake, Sexyy Red, Benny the Butcher, Central Cee, Bas, and Lil Yachty.
Fans can dial the number at the end of the video, 910-335-4033, to hear another minute of music previewed in the clip.
The visual appears to be an amalgamation of footage taken on tour, in the studio, and hanging with friends. The 39-year-old has been on the road with his "First Person Shooter" collaborator Drizzy on the It's All a Blur – Big as the What? tour, which wraps on March 27 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cole dropped off the first installation of Might Delete Later in late February, which also featured a new song.
He’s currently in his The Fall Off era, which he first teased in November 2019 for a 2020 release. About a year later, in December 2020, he shared more details about The Fall Off, which included plans for two projects to hit first. None of those have seen the light of day yet. Instead, Cole released The Off-Season in 2021 and hasn’t dropped another project since.