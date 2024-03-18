GloRilla Meets Joe Biden at White House During Women’s History Month Reception

There were also two more photos of her and Biden, a photo of her with Vice President Kamala Harris, and a few photos of GloRilla at the White House.

A month ago, the 24-year-old went viral for shooting her shot at Damian Lillard on X. She took to the platform during 2024 All-Star Game in Indianapolis to share a photo of the newly minted Milwaukee Bucks player, writing, "Who n***a dis? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo."

In a follow-up tweet, she said, "Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

When TMZ later asked Lillard about GloRilla’s flirtation, he politely told the outlet, “No comment, my brother.” Dame has been single for a few months now. In October, he filed for divorce from the mother of his three children, Kay’La Lillard, a week after he signed his deal with the Bucks.