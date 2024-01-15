Dame Dash Responds to Fat Joe Saying He Should ‘Make’ Another Jay-Z

Dame Dash wasn’t happy with Fat Joe suggesting that there should be another Jay-Z.
On Saturday, Dame took to his America Nu Network YouTube channel to respond to Fat Joe. “I have no beef with you but I have a response to what you said,” Dame began.
"Why the fuck would I make another Hov? He was double dipping,” he continued. “We were paying him highly as an artist and then he was double dipping from the company and he didn't make me a lot of money."
"[Jay-Z] did not generate $100 million a year for me—that's why I had to do a lot of other shit. I don't want to make another Hov," he added. "But I did make a Kanye [West], a Cam'ron—pause—or help, and after you do that I don't have anything else to do."
Dame then pointed to the success of his venture with Rachel Roy soon after he parted ways with Hov, saying her clothing company became worth hundreds of millions with his help.
“So I didn’t make another Hov, I made another $100 million company,” Dame said. “I don't make an artist, I make a company.”
Fat Joe proposed that there be another Jay-Z during an Instagram Live session where he discussed some of the delusions people had last year—those who "hype themselves up to believe that they’re something they’re not."
He added, "If you're a hustler, if you're a money getter then where's your money? If you're a genius and you're smart then where's your shit?"
While at first it seemed like Fat Joe’s message was directed at Dame, he specifically mentioned it wasn’t a dig at the rap mogul.
"So whoever you are—you know Jay-Z said, ‘You made a Jay-Z, go make another Jay-Z.’ he continued. “And that’s not a direct shot at Dame Dash, I have no issues with Damon Dash. I’m just saying—that’s one of the most historic lines ever, and I happen to think that Dame Dash is a smart guy, an intelligent guy, but he said it. He made one, go make another one. You can’t tell me that because I put Big Pun on, then I put DJ Khaled on.”
Fat Joe is referencing Hov’s song “Lost Ones” from his 2006 album Kingdom Come, where the Brooklyn native opens the first verse with, “I heard motherfuckers sayin' they made Hov / Made Hov say, ‘Okay, so? Make another Hov!’” The lines were a direct jab at the rapper’s ex-business partners, Dame and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, with Dame often claiming that he brought Jay-Z success. In turn, Jay-Z urged Dash to make another Jay-Z.