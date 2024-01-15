Dame Dash Responds to Fat Joe Saying He Should ‘Make’ Another Jay-Z

"[Jay-Z] did not generate $100 million a year for me—that's why I had to do a lot of other shit. I don't want to make another Hov," he added. "But I did make a Kanye [West], a Cam'ron—pause—or help, and after you do that I don't have anything else to do."

Dame then pointed to the success of his venture with Rachel Roy soon after he parted ways with Hov, saying her clothing company became worth hundreds of millions with his help.

“So I didn’t make another Hov, I made another $100 million company,” Dame said. “I don't make an artist, I make a company.”

Fat Joe proposed that there be another Jay-Z during an Instagram Live session where he discussed some of the delusions people had last year—those who "hype themselves up to believe that they’re something they’re not."

He added, "If you're a hustler, if you're a money getter then where's your money? If you're a genius and you're smart then where's your shit?"