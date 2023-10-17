Britney Spears Says She Shaved Her Head as Way of 'Pushing Back'

Britney Spears infamously shaved her head in 2007, and now she's explainging why

"I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager,” she writes in an excerpt from her new memoir, The Woman in Me, per People. "Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back."

A year later, Spears entered into her court-ordered conservatorship, where her father, Jamie, and a lawyer had almost total control over her personal and financial affairs.

"Under the conservatorship, I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she explains. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."

Spears then describes how her passion for singing and dancing was basically non-existent, and that during the course of the 13-year conservatorship, she felt like “a shadow” of herself.