Beyoncé revealed this week that her country album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter.

But what’s the meaning behind the name? TikTok user @beysus.christ speculated that the title has connections to the Carter Family—and not Bey’s.

The Carter Family the user is referencing is a vocal group that came to prominence in the late 1920s, an act that has been deemed “the first family of country music.”

According to USA Today, in 1927, A.P. Carter, his wife Sara, and his sister-in-law Maybelle journeyed from Maces Spring, Virginia to Bristol, Tennessee to audition in front of record producer Ralph Peer at the Victor Talking Machine Company. That moment later went down in history as the “big bang” of commercial country.