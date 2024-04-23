50 Cent Addresses Lawsuit Against Megan Thee Stallion for Allegedly Having Sex With Woman Next to Cameraman

50 Cent is back with another lively retort.
On Tuesday, Fif took to Instagram, responding to news of Megan Thee Stallion being sued by her former cameraman, Emilion Garcia. In the filing, the man, who worked as a "full-time personal cameraman,” alleged that he was in a vehicle with Meg and three other women, and the Tina Snow rapper had sex with one of the women next to him.
“This cameraman and the lawyer who made this claim should be punched in the head,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry 2 women start making out, I’m not offended. This case is thrown out of my court.”
In the complaint, Garcia alleged that the incident took place in Ibiza in June 2022. He first started working with Megan in July 2018 and became her full-time cameraman the following year. He says his employment ended in June 2023, when Roc Nation “unexpectedly” terminated him. Additionally, Garcia accuses Meg of calling him a “fat bitch.”
The lawsuit names Roc Nation, Hot Girl Touring, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment Inc., Megan Thee Stallion, and 10 Does as defendants, and accuses them of a hostile work environment, failure to prevent and remedy harassment, and various labor code violations.