Ja Rule 'Gutted' Over UK's Decision To Deny Him Entry For Upcoming Tour Due To Criminal Record

After being denied entry into the U.K. days before the start of his Sunrise Tour, Ja Rule is “devastated” over the situation.

The Queens rapper expressed his frustration over getting barred from the U.K. due to his criminal record in an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“I’m devastated. As you guys say over there, I’m gutted by this whole situation,” Ja Rule shared. “I put a lot into this tour. It’s my 25-year anniversary of my first album, Venni Vetti Vecci, and so, you know, I wanted to give my fans something special, a really nice thank you for the 25 years of them being with me throughout my career just to support.”