Ja Rule 'Gutted' Over UK's Decision To Deny Him Entry For Upcoming Tour Due To Criminal Record

After being denied entry into the U.K. days before the start of his Sunrise Tour, Ja Rule is “devastated” over the situation.
The Queens rapper expressed his frustration over getting barred from the U.K. due to his criminal record in an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
“I’m devastated. As you guys say over there, I’m gutted by this whole situation,” Ja Rule shared. “I put a lot into this tour. It’s my 25-year anniversary of my first album, Venni Vetti Vecci, and so, you know, I wanted to give my fans something special, a really nice thank you for the 25 years of them being with me throughout my career just to support.”
Ja Rule was scheduled to perform the first show on his Sunrise Tour in the U.K. last Friday. Hours after he was denied entry into the country, the “Always On Time” rapper went on Instagram to shed light on what transpired.
"The U.K. is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records,” he wrote. “In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison.”
Naturally, Ja’s longtime nemesis 50 Cent didn’t waste time inserting himself into the conversation, as the G-Unit rapper commented on Rule’s situation after people on Twitter credited Fif with keeping Ja out of the U.K.
In a since-removed Instagram update, 50 said he "did not have nothing to do with this b!tch not getting in.”