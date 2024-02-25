The Alchemist Responds to Fan Asking If He Plans on Working With J. Cole

Back in November, Alchemist finally linked with Drake on "Wick Man," a collab off the Toronto rapper's latest project, For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

Meanwhile, after teaming up on For All the Dogs ("First Person Shooter") and the LP's Scary Hours Edition ("Evil Ways"), Cole is currently on the road with Drizzy for the latter's It's All A Blur - Big As the What? tour.

As for Alchemist, the Los Angeles producer is fresh off a prolific year in which he dropped joint projects with Larry June (The Great Escape), Earl Sweatshirt (Voir Dire), and Mike and Wiki (Faith Is A Rock).