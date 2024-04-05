TDE's Punch, Reason, and More React to J. Cole’s Response to Kendrick Lamar

The Big 3 has given us our first great rap beef in quite some time, as J. Cole fired back at Kendrick Lamar on “7 Minute Drill,” the closing track on Cole’s surprise project, Might Delete Later.

Might Delete Later features guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Young Dro, Gucci Mane, Cam'ron, Bas, Central Cee, Daylyt, and notably Ab-Soul.

Cole's response arrives after Kendrick took shots at Drake and Cole on "Like That," a standout from Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You album, where Lamar called out at the two for including him as part of the “Big 3” on their duet “First Person Shooter,” released last year.

TDE's Punch reacted to Cole's response, specifically a line where he throws shade at Kendrick's 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly, rapping, "Yo second shit put n***as to sleep but they gassed it."

"SMH. I thought To Pimp A Butterfly was pretty good. lol," Punch wrote on Twitter.