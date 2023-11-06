Swizz Beatz Recalls DMX Not Wanting to Finish "Party Up (Up in Here)," Says He Had to Push Him to Complete Song

Swizz Beatz had to push DMX to finish one of the pair's biggest collaborations, "Party Up (Up in Here)," which appeared on X's 1999 album ...And Then There Was X and would go on peak at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In the latest installment of Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series, Swizz spoke with Rema about having to force DMX to finish "Party Up," as the pair was approaching their deadline, because according to Swizz, DMX "didn't want to do the song."

“I’m always gauging the room," Swizz said of his approach to a studio session. "Because you could come in in a mood — you’re thinking about your girl — and if I’m pushing a party song on you, it’s just not going to work."

Swizz continued, “I mean, it worked for DMX one time with ‘Party Up.’ But if you listen to ‘Party Up,’ he does everything against the track. Like, you could tell he didn’t want to do the song. But I forced him, because we was on a deadline. It’s the most disrespectful verse I think he ever did, and it’s the biggest song we ever made.”