Snoop Dogg Shades Grammys for Getting 16 Nominations But Never Winning an Award

Three years after Nas finally won his first Grammy Award, Snoop Dogg is calling out the show for his lack of wins.

Snoop is one of four rappers who've been nominated for at least 10 Grammys but have yet to win an award: Travis Scott (10), Busta Rhymes (12), Nicki Minaj (12), and the Doggfather (16). Snoop has more nominations than many winless icons outside of hip-hop as well, including Diana Ross, Katy Perry, Sia, and Musiq Soulchild.

The Long Beach MC's 16 nods include four for Best Rap Song (2003's "Beautiful," 2004's "Drop It Like It's Hot, 2007's "Sexual Eruption," and 2011's "Young, Wild & Free) and another four for Best Rap Performance (1992's "Nuthin' But a G Thang," 1993's "Gin and Juice," 1999's "Still D.R.E.," and 1999's "The Next Episode").

And yet, the Grammys have failed to honor the 52-year-old for his legendary career.