Nicki Minaj Reposts Video of Store Employee Hiding Copies of 'Pink Friday 2'

Minaj responded to the hater by reposting their clip and tagging Billboard, and for good reason.

The tweet arrives weeks after Nicki's fifth studio album, which serves as the sequel to Minaj's 2010 debult album and marks her first full-length project since 2018's Queen, debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 228,000 equivalent album units moved in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 14.

Nicki's dominant opening on the chart gives her the biggest sales week for any album released by a female rapper so far this decade. Even more, with her third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, following 2010's Pink Friday and 2012's Roman Reloaded, Nicki has passed Foxy Brown to become the female rapper with the most chart-topping albums on the Billboard 200.