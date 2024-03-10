Moneybagg Yo and Denzel Washington Hang Out in New Photos: ‘I Let ‘Em Rock Da AP’

Moneybagg Yo is climbing up the social ladder, as the Memphis rapper recently went to lunch with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.
On Saturday, Moneybagg hopped on Instagram to share photos of him going to lunch with Denzel. The South Memphis native even let Washington wear his Audemars Piguet watch for their photoshoot.
“You [ninja emoji] Aint Having Lunch Wit Denzel, Stop It!,” he captioned the post. “Psa: I Let Em Rock Da AP He Said Its Time To Feed Da Streets .”
Moneybagg has been quiet as of late, as the CMG rapper hasn’t released a full-length project since last summer’s Hard To Love. Since then, Moneybagg accompanied his fellow CMG artists, such as Fivio Foreign, Sexyy Red, Gloss Up, and BIG30, on the label’s Gangsta Art Tour.
Back in November, Moneybagg’s longtime girlfriend Ari Fletcher revealed the pair have been married for two years.
The two started dating in October 2019, and while they were open about their love for each other, their relationship was soon on the rocks. By January 2021, they had split up. It seemed like they had worked things out and were back together in 2022, only for cheating allegations to surface. Fortunately, Ari and Moneybagg appear to be on good terms.