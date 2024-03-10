Moneybagg Yo and Denzel Washington Hang Out in New Photos: ‘I Let ‘Em Rock Da AP’

Moneybagg Yo is climbing up the social ladder, as the Memphis rapper recently went to lunch with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington .

On Saturday, Moneybagg hopped on Instagram to share photos of him going to lunch with Denzel. The South Memphis native even let Washington wear his Audemars Piguet watch for their photoshoot.

“You [ninja emoji] Aint Having Lunch Wit Denzel, Stop It!,” he captioned the post. “Psa: I Let Em Rock Da AP He Said Its Time To Feed Da Streets .”