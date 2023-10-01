Meek Mill Details His and Drake's Strong Friendship Following Their Beef: 'We Can Text Each Other and Say Anything'

Meek Mill and Drake have established a close friendship in the years since the pair traded haymakers in the biggest rap beef in recent memory.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, Meek detailed how his relationship with Drizzy has evolved since the two ended their years-long feud back in 2018.

“Me and Drake talking to each other a lot,” Meek shared. “Somebody was saying ‘Drake[‘s] ‘Slime You Out’ was corny.’ I texted him. I was like, ‘I don’t think ‘Slime You Out’ is corny, and I would tell you if I thought it was corny.’ I just ain’t think the song was corny. … But on the internet now we got it like that, where we could like be brutal.”

The Philadelphia rapper continued: “If he thinks my song corny, he could tell me that. We never was at a space like that before the beef. And now we got to a space where we can text each other and say anything … We got that honesty where we can leave it on the table and we can walk away and feel good about that. And we ain’t had that before the beef.”