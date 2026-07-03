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Music

Madlib Sued by Artist Who Created Producer's Animated Alter Ego

The artist claims he created Lord Quas specifically for the cover of Madlib’s 1999 single “Microphone Mathematics."

Brad Callas809 days ago

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