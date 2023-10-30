Video Shows Jeleel Fall off Bicycle Ramp, Rapper Shares Health Update

Jeleel is doing well after experiencing a scary accident over the weekend at a Nitro Circus event in California.

On Sunday, the Rhode Island-bred rapper attempted to ride down the “Mega Ramp” on a tricycle at the 20th anniversary event. Unfortunately, the stunt didn't go as planned, as Jeleel plunged 40 feet and landed awkardly on the hard surface.

As seen in the video below, Jeleel remained on the ground for a few seconds, leaving the crowd in a state of shock, before the 28-year-old was helped to his feet.