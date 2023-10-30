Video Shows Jeleel Fall off Bicycle Ramp, Rapper Shares Health Update

Jeleel is doing well after experiencing a scary accident over the weekend at a Nitro Circus event in California.
On Sunday, the Rhode Island-bred rapper attempted to ride down the “Mega Ramp” on a tricycle at the 20th anniversary event. Unfortunately, the stunt didn't go as planned, as Jeleel plunged 40 feet and landed awkardly on the hard surface.
As seen in the video below, Jeleel remained on the ground for a few seconds, leaving the crowd in a state of shock, before the 28-year-old was helped to his feet.
Fortunately, Jeleel came away from the fall largely unscathed. On Sunday, he hopped on Instagram to let fans know he's okay despite the horrific incident.
"I’m good y’all!" he captioned a photo of himself flexing. "Appreciate everyone’s concerns, walked out the hospital with a few stitches! Alhumdullilah!"
Back in May 2022, the 10K Projects-signed artist spoke with Complex about his meteoric rise in the music industry.
"They’ve never seen something like me, someone that has a big body, but a small voice," he shared. "So they say, 'Oh, he’s too big. He’s just a gimmick, he’s a TikTok rapper, or a TikTok artist.' They don’t consider me a real artist, but they’ll see soon. It’s like you can’t be big and talented. And I’m like, 'Bruh, I can be JELEEL!, I’m going to be JELEEL! to the fullest.' God got a plan. I didn’t know this was going to happen, but I’m happy it’s happening."